Scene That Stunned The Audience At Oscars Ceremonies
Update: This scene stunned the audience at the Oscars Opening Ceremonies. Many believe it’s the best Academy Awards surprise acrobatic performance yet. It is simply phenomenal!
Next: Watch a one minute tribute to Robin Williams.
Post Tagged with acrobatics, business, ceremonies, cirque du soliel, entertainment, movies, oscars, show, television, video
3 Responses so far.
Leave A Comment
That was really fun to watch, thank you, Sonny. sn
Why wasn’t this broadcast?
Top !
Great artists. Great performance!