Priest Surprises Bride and Groom
A priest surprises bride and groom Chris and Leah O’Kane by giving them a surprise they will never forget when their priest gave the couple a “gift” that stunned everyone in attendance.
The pair had looked forward to their big day for over a year, planning every last detail of the wedding, or so they thought!
In case you’re wondering, Father Ray Kelly of Oldcastle Church in Meathe, Ireland, is a trained singer and working on his third album. Heavenly!
Beautiful !
Wow that was really nice…. My daughter is getting married soon …. That would be a welcomed surprise
That was beautiful, What a voice. He really made their day special.
WOW! This was Great! You did it again you started my day off with a smile. Thank you so very much!
Linda
what the song’s title ?
The song is a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s, Hallelujah.
Only JUST discovered Leonard Cohen. His voice doesn’t do much for me but I want to know where I can purchase Father Kelly’s recordings. Help.
Hello Susan!
Fr Kelly’s new charity album will be out this summer. It’s to mark 25 years since his ordination, and contains the worship song, “How Marvelous”, so it will be called “25 Years, How Marvelous”. We’ll be sure and post a link on SonnyRadio when we get more information!
~Sonny Melendrez