Priest Surprises Bride and Groom

Priest Surprises Bride and GroomA priest surprises bride and groom Chris and Leah O’Kane by giving them a surprise they will never forget when their priest gave the couple a “gift” that stunned everyone in attendance.

The pair had looked forward to their big day for over a year, planning every last detail of the wedding, or so they thought!

In case you’re wondering, Father Ray Kelly of  Oldcastle Church in Meathe, Ireland, is a trained singer and working on his third album. Heavenly!


8 Responses so far.

  1. Lancaster says:
    April 8, 2014 at 9:55 pm

    Beautiful !

    Reply
  2. Karen says:
    April 9, 2014 at 12:22 am

    Wow that was really nice…. My daughter is getting married soon …. That would be a welcomed surprise

    Reply
  3. Cathy says:
    April 9, 2014 at 1:23 am

    That was beautiful, What a voice. He really made their day special.

    Reply
  4. Linda says:
    April 9, 2014 at 1:43 pm

    WOW! This was Great! You did it again you started my day off with a smile. Thank you so very much!
    Linda

    Reply
  5. robert says:
    April 9, 2014 at 6:49 pm

    what the song’s title ?

    Reply
  6. Susan says:
    April 11, 2014 at 3:50 pm

    Only JUST discovered Leonard Cohen. His voice doesn’t do much for me but I want to know where I can purchase Father Kelly’s recordings. Help.

    Reply
    • admin says:
      April 13, 2014 at 7:25 am

      Hello Susan!

      Fr Kelly’s new charity album will be out this summer. It’s to mark 25 years since his ordination, and contains the worship song, “How Marvelous”, so it will be called “25 Years, How Marvelous”. We’ll be sure and post a link on SonnyRadio when we get more information!

      ~Sonny Melendrez

      Reply
