A priest surprises bride and groom Chris and Leah O’Kane by giving them a surprise they will never forget when their priest gave the couple a “gift” that stunned everyone in attendance.

The pair had looked forward to their big day for over a year, planning every last detail of the wedding, or so they thought!

In case you’re wondering, Father Ray Kelly of Oldcastle Church in Meathe, Ireland, is a trained singer and working on his third album. Heavenly!





