The Peabody Duck Walk

The Peabody Hotel in Memphis, USA, has its very own flock of ducks.

The origins of these feathered friends date back to 1933, when the then General Manager Frank Schutt had a bit too much Jack Daniel’s whisky. As a joke, live ducks were put into the hotel fountain and they were such a success that they stayed. That’s when the job role for a ‘Peabody Duckmaster’ was created. Each day the ducks visit the lobby fountain at 11am and 5pm, and do their iconic Peabody duck march. Yes, the hotel is very proud of its ducks.

Source: FlightCentre.com