On June 5, 2001 we launched San Antonio’s First Internet Radio Station, one of the first in the nation.

Since then, SonnyRadio.com has become a source of inspiration, motivation and family-friendly entertainment. What began as an all-radio site took on a whole new dimension in 2005 when a video feature we shared went viral by the millions.

It was the story of a dog that sees another dog hit by a car and lying in the middle of a busy freeway in Santiago, Chile. Traffic cameras captured a most amazing and touching vision as the dog dodges traffic to reach his wounded friend and actually drags him to safety.

The video, along with my English narration was picked by several television networks, including Good Morning America and the Today Show.

That single video transformed SonnyRadio.com into a multi-media home of what is good in the world.

Soon, as we begin our 17th year on the web, the All-New SonnyRadio.com will re-launch with many original features, including Feel Good Radio – On Demand.

Here is a short 6 minute sneak preview of what we have in store for you featuring Dr. Wayne Dyer with advice about “worrying,” no matter where in the world you may be listening. Enjoy!



The New Sonny Melendrez Show from SonnyRadio on Vimeo.