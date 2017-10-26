Texas Arts Magazine joins forces with SonnyRadio.com!





Good News Release

We are proud to announce an exciting new partnership between SonnyRadio.com and TexasArtsMag.com.

Since we began SonnyRadio.com on June 5, 2001, visitors numbering in the tens of millions have enjoyed features designed to enhance, enrich and add joy to their lives. Each year since our goal was to expand our global reach (Subscribers enjoy SonnyRadio.com from 42 countries!) and find new ways to inform, inspire, amuse and amaze.

When, publisher and good friend, Marvin Willis suggested a partnership with the idea of bringing the good news of Texas arts and entertainment to the international stage, I jumped at the opportunity. Texas Arts Magazine was born!

TexasArtsMag.com will offer compelling stories direct from countless performance venues throughout our great state. It’s been said that Texas is a “whole other country” and we aim to shine the spotlight on the world of arts and entertainment happening in the Lone Star state.

“The scope of our area will also allow our advertisers to connect with visitors in San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country and countless other areas in our state!” Willis enthused.

As SonnyRadio.com introduces subscribers to this new magazine, we’ll continue to bring you features to make “Feel better about being alive!”

Let the show begin!

~Sonny Melendrez