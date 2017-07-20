Salma Hayek Radio Prank

In 1997, Salma Hayek visited my radio show on Magic 105.3 in San Antonio, Texas, to promote her movie, “Fools Rush In”.

Prior to her appearance, I told Salma that we wanted to play a little trick on our Associate Producer, Andrew Morales, who had a big crush on her, by making advances toward him on the air.

She played it beautifully!

While Andrew was out of the room, I let my listeners in on the gag. In studio were news pro-Megan Bishop, movie critic-Larry Ratliff, head-producer-Jay Tope, Salma, Andrew and yours truly. (Keep in mind that Andrew knew that his girlfriend, Christina, was listening. What he didn’t know was that she was also in on the prank!)

Enjoy! ~Sonny.

PS Andrew was a great sport about it all and is now a media professional for a national company.