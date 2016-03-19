Ohio Boy’s $20 Gift to Soldier Multiplies
As part of the award-winning series “On the Road,” written and produced by veteran CBS reporter, Steve Hartman here is an update on the story of Myles Eckert, who gave his newfound fortune away to U.S. soldier. The 9-year-old didn’t realize his investment in kindness would yield such a great return.
Do you have a message for Myles? Please leave it in the comments section below.
Post Tagged with CBS News, kindness, Miles Eckert, Ohio, pay-it-forward, Steve Hartman
Leave A Comment