Fly Over of The Great American Eclipse

A total solar eclipse is unlike anything you’ve seen in your life. As totality approaches, you will see the astonishing sight of day turning to night and the Sun’s corona blazing in the sky. This is truly a great American eclipse because totality will sweep the nation from the Pacific to the Atlantic. Nearly everyone in the US can reach this total solar eclipse within one day’s drive. An eclipse is a cosmic billiard shot — the Sun, Moon, and Earth line up to reveal the Sun’s atmosphere, it’s corona. Eclipses on Earth occur only because of an amazing celestial coincidence.

Fly over the Great American Eclipse from Michael Zeiler on Vimeo.

