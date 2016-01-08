Dementia Test: Can You Read The Words On This Page?
Here’s another trick from Doctor Dementia to test your skills…
Can you meet this challenge?
We’ve seen this with the letters out of order, but this is the first time we’ve seen it with numbers. Power of the brain: If you can read this out loud, YOUR MIND ROCKS!
7H15 M3554G3
53RV35 7O PR0V3
H0W 0UR M1ND5 C4N
D0 4M4Z1NG 7H1NG5!
1MPR3551V3 7H1NG5!
1N 7H3 B3G1NN1NG
17 WA5 H4RD BU7
N0W, 0N 7H15 LIN3
Y0UR M1ND 1S
R34D1NG 17 4U70M471C4LLY
W17H0U7 3V3N
7H1NK1NG 4B0U7 17,
B3 PROUD! 0NLY
C3R741N P30PL3 C4N
R3AD 7H15!
PL3453 F0RW4RD 1F
U C4N R34D 7H15
Now, can you raed this? Olny 55 people out of 100 can.
I cdnuolt blveiee that I cluod aulaclty uesdnatnrd what I was rdanieg. The phaonmneal pweor of the hmuan mnid, aoccdrnig to a rscheearch at Cmabrigde Uinervtisy, it dseno’t mtaetr in what oerdr the ltteres in a word are, the olny iproamtnt tihng is that the frsit and last ltteer be in the rghit pclae. The rset can be a taotl mses and you can still raed it whotuit a pboerlm. This is bcuseae the huamn mnid deos not raed ervey lteter by istlef, but the word as a wlohe. Azanmig huh? Yaeh and I awlyas tghuhot slpeling was ipmorantt! If you can raed this forwrad it.
Can read this quite fast
Found it fun
7hats the way I n0rm8llly rite
At “82” years young, I read quite well,,, surprisingly faster than I thought I could. Trying it makes you feel better about yourself.. Super great way test for several things too I bet.
82 years YOUNG is right, Geneane! I wish you many more!
no problems reading, thank goodness !! it was fun .
One minute and I had it!!!!! Really easy!!!!!
At the age of 83, I read this real well, really fast and made me feel better about my brain, if this test is true…I read both test and found it fun to do.. YAY!!!!
I read them – glad I don’t fall in the dementia category. margie mcbryar
Nearing 77 and I had joined problem reading both itemc
Keep exercising your brain, Phillis! Reading everyday certainly helps.
I am fnerch but cluod raed it vrey eislay, so I tihnk mroe tahn 55% can do it ! Puls I’m srue taht slepling is the key of tihs scceus. We jtsu need to be eucadte fsirt. Puls the wdros are jsut srhot eguonh to be rlibeut.
I CAN READ IT WITH NO PROBLEMS, PROUD OF MYSELF TODAY.
Yes Ican read this And I am 81 yrs old😊
I am 94 and had no trouble reading this!
O7 T94NK G7D! I F32L UNB904E9A8Y B2T98R A968T
MY389F!
So what proof is this that if one can read it that they do not have dementia??? What tests have been done? A person with dementia that has progressed would not be able to read anything. I know this because my aunt has dementia. At first she could read, then as it progressed, she could not.
Thanks for your question. We did a bit of research and found this article from Cambridge University: http://bit.ly/29leowT .
Wow !!! Very interesting !!! Glad I could read it easily !!!!
It is amazing that we can read such jumbled up words. Guess I’m not demented. lol
I read without any rouble. However, if you can’t read it, does not necessarily mean that you have dementia–one just might be too old.
Reading the two articles was no problem. At my age of 77 + this is heartening to know that I show no symptoms of the dreaded Alzeimers.
74, 6/30. Feel much better about my mind. Maybe I won’t outlive my brain.
I really enjoy these types of activities. I find them to be very entertaining and fun. To be honest I actually read stuff like this better than when the words are all spelled correctly. Is that something I should be concern about? Thanks for sharing.
Interesting, I think 55% is low.
I read it fast loudly yippeeeeeeeeee