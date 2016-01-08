Dementia Test: Can You Read The Words On This Page?

can-you-read-this-messageHere’s another trick from Doctor Dementia to test your skills…

Can you meet this challenge?

We’ve seen this with the letters out of order, but this is the first time we’ve seen it with numbers. Power of the brain: If you can read this out loud, YOUR MIND ROCKS!

7H15 M3554G3

53RV35 7O PR0V3

H0W 0UR M1ND5 C4N

D0 4M4Z1NG 7H1NG5!

1MPR3551V3 7H1NG5!

1N 7H3 B3G1NN1NG

17 WA5 H4RD BU7

N0W, 0N 7H15 LIN3

Y0UR M1ND 1S

R34D1NG 17 4U70M471C4LLY

W17H0U7 3V3N

7H1NK1NG 4B0U7 17,

B3 PROUD! 0NLY

C3R741N P30PL3 C4N

R3AD 7H15!

PL3453 F0RW4RD 1F

U C4N R34D 7H15

Now, can you raed this? Olny 55 people out of 100 can.

I cdnuolt blveiee that I cluod aulaclty uesdnatnrd what I was rdanieg. The phaonmneal pweor of the hmuan mnid, aoccdrnig to a rscheearch at Cmabrigde Uinervtisy, it dseno’t mtaetr in what oerdr the ltteres in a word are, the olny iproamtnt tihng is that the frsit and last ltteer be in the rghit pclae. The rset can be a taotl mses and you can still raed it whotuit a pboerlm. This is bcuseae the huamn mnid deos not raed ervey lteter by istlef, but the word as a wlohe. Azanmig huh? Yaeh and I awlyas tghuhot slpeling was ipmorantt! If you can raed this forwrad it.

SHARE ON FACEBOOK if you were able to read it!

  1. Cheryl says:
    March 10, 2016 at 10:05 pm

    Can read this quite fast
    Found it fun

  2. gerry carr says:
    June 28, 2016 at 8:25 pm

    7hats the way I n0rm8llly rite

  3. Geneane martin says:
    June 28, 2016 at 10:20 pm

    At “82” years young, I read quite well,,, surprisingly faster than I thought I could. Trying it makes you feel better about yourself.. Super great way test for several things too I bet.

  4. maudina williams says:
    July 4, 2016 at 2:10 am

    no problems reading, thank goodness !! it was fun .

  5. Jeanette says:
    July 4, 2016 at 10:06 am

    One minute and I had it!!!!! Really easy!!!!!

  6. Joan Sharp says:
    July 5, 2016 at 12:20 am

    At the age of 83, I read this real well, really fast and made me feel better about my brain, if this test is true…I read both test and found it fun to do.. YAY!!!!

  7. Margie McBryar says:
    July 6, 2016 at 12:10 am

    I read them – glad I don’t fall in the dementia category. margie mcbryar

  8. Phyllis says:
    July 6, 2016 at 2:39 am

    Nearing 77 and I had joined problem reading both itemc

  9. isabelle says:
    July 6, 2016 at 2:17 pm

    I am fnerch but cluod raed it vrey eislay, so I tihnk mroe tahn 55% can do it ! Puls I’m srue taht slepling is the key of tihs scceus. We jtsu need to be eucadte fsirt. Puls the wdros are jsut srhot eguonh to be rlibeut.

  10. ERMA WYMER says:
    July 6, 2016 at 3:32 pm

    I CAN READ IT WITH NO PROBLEMS, PROUD OF MYSELF TODAY.

  11. Marilyn Gribbins says:
    July 6, 2016 at 7:49 pm

    Yes Ican read this And I am 81 yrs old😊

  12. Emilie Wingfield says:
    July 7, 2016 at 12:49 am

    I am 94 and had no trouble reading this!

  13. Barbara Rittenberry says:
    July 7, 2016 at 6:48 am

    O7 T94NK G7D! I F32L UNB904E9A8Y B2T98R A968T
    MY389F!

  14. Jennifer says:
    July 7, 2016 at 1:38 pm

    So what proof is this that if one can read it that they do not have dementia??? What tests have been done? A person with dementia that has progressed would not be able to read anything. I know this because my aunt has dementia. At first she could read, then as it progressed, she could not.

  15. Cynthia R Sins says:
    July 7, 2016 at 6:17 pm

    Wow !!! Very interesting !!! Glad I could read it easily !!!!

  16. Sue Kendrick says:
    July 7, 2016 at 7:14 pm

    It is amazing that we can read such jumbled up words. Guess I’m not demented. lol

  17. Elizabeth Folsom says:
    July 7, 2016 at 9:17 pm

    I read without any rouble. However, if you can’t read it, does not necessarily mean that you have dementia–one just might be too old.

  18. Danielle Gianetti says:
    July 8, 2016 at 6:11 pm

    Reading the two articles was no problem. At my age of 77 + this is heartening to know that I show no symptoms of the dreaded Alzeimers.

  19. Linda Copeland says:
    July 8, 2016 at 9:14 pm

    74, 6/30. Feel much better about my mind. Maybe I won’t outlive my brain.

  20. Paulette says:
    July 9, 2016 at 2:14 am

    I really enjoy these types of activities. I find them to be very entertaining and fun. To be honest I actually read stuff like this better than when the words are all spelled correctly. Is that something I should be concern about? Thanks for sharing.

  21. Brenda says:
    July 9, 2016 at 10:45 am

    Interesting, I think 55% is low.

  22. Lucy Grech says:
    July 9, 2016 at 4:26 pm

    I read it fast loudly yippeeeeeeeeee

